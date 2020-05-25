Mercury stays above 42° C in Rayalaseema areas

VIJAYAWADA

25 May 2020 00:31 IST

Rain likely at some places in Seema, Coastal Andhra, says IMD

People in many places of the State continued to experience heatwave condition even as the temperatures came down slightly on Sunday compared to the past couple of days.

Many places recorded below normal maximum temperatures.

According to the India Meteorological Department, similar weather is likely to prevail for another five days. Also, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places over both Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra regions.

The IMD also warned of heatwave conditions that are likely to prevail at isolated pockets of the State up to May 28. On Sunday, the Rayalaseema region continued to record the highest maximum temperatures. Kurnool recorded a maximum temperature of 42.4° Celsius followed by Anantapur (42.5), Kadapa (42.4) and Tirupati (42).

Jangamaheswarapuram in Guntur recorded 42.4° Celsius while Bapatla of the same district recorded 35.1° Celsius. Vijayawada recorded a maximum temperature of 41° C while Kakinada recorded 37.4° C.

Dornala hottest

Meanwhile, according to the AP State Development Planning Society, the State’s highest maximum temperature of 45.2° Celsius was recorded in Dornala mandal of Prakasam district.

The State Disaster Management Authority also stated that similar temperatures are most likely in various districts up to May 28.

SDMA Commissioner K. Kanna Babu, in a release, advised people not to venture out between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. as a precaution to avoid heatstroke.