Andhra Pradesh

Mercury stays above 42° C in Rayalaseema areas

An innovative attachment to a bike provides the much-needed protection from the scorching sun to a family in Tirupati on Sunday.

An innovative attachment to a bike provides the much-needed protection from the scorching sun to a family in Tirupati on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: K.V. POORNACHANDRA KUMAR

Rain likely at some places in Seema, Coastal Andhra, says IMD

People in many places of the State continued to experience heatwave condition even as the temperatures came down slightly on Sunday compared to the past couple of days.

Many places recorded below normal maximum temperatures.

According to the India Meteorological Department, similar weather is likely to prevail for another five days. Also, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places over both Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra regions.

The IMD also warned of heatwave conditions that are likely to prevail at isolated pockets of the State up to May 28. On Sunday, the Rayalaseema region continued to record the highest maximum temperatures. Kurnool recorded a maximum temperature of 42.4° Celsius followed by Anantapur (42.5), Kadapa (42.4) and Tirupati (42).

Jangamaheswarapuram in Guntur recorded 42.4° Celsius while Bapatla of the same district recorded 35.1° Celsius. Vijayawada recorded a maximum temperature of 41° C while Kakinada recorded 37.4° C.

Dornala hottest

Meanwhile, according to the AP State Development Planning Society, the State’s highest maximum temperature of 45.2° Celsius was recorded in Dornala mandal of Prakasam district.

The State Disaster Management Authority also stated that similar temperatures are most likely in various districts up to May 28.

SDMA Commissioner K. Kanna Babu, in a release, advised people not to venture out between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. as a precaution to avoid heatstroke.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 12:33:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/mercury-stays-above-42-c-in-rayalaseema-areas/article31666698.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY