Mercury soars to all-time high of 38.6°C in Vizag

VIJAYAWADA

03 August 2021 01:02 IST

Above normal temperatures recorded across the State

Visakhapatnam witnessed an all-time record maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius in August on Monday, setting an extreme weather event. Several other weather stations across the State also recorded above normal temperature as westerly and south-westerly winds prevailed over the State on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The highest maximum temperature recorded in August in Visakhapatnam so far was 37.4 degrees Celcius in 1979 which was a record, according to the IMD’s extreme weather events report. In the last ten years, it was not more than 36 degrees Celsius in August.

On Monday, the maximum temperature recorded in Visakhapatnam witnessed a departure of four degrees Celsius from normal, the highest in the State. Tuni also recorded a four-degree departure from normal maximum temperature as the mercury soared to 37.1 degrees Celsius.

Kavali in the Nellore district recorded 37.1 degrees Celsius with a two-degree departure. It was followed by Nellore (36.8°C ), Bapatla (36.7°C), Ongole (36.5°C) and Tirupati (36.3°C). Ongole and Tirupati had only one-degree departure.

Vijayawada recorded 35.7°C but there was a departure of three degrees Celsius from normal maximum temperature. Kadapa and Machilipatnam also recorded more than 35°C and Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam recorded 34 degees Celsius with two degree departure. Meanwhile, temperatures will likely return to normal on Tuesday as per IMD forecast.