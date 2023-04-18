HamberMenu
Mercury soars to 43.5° Celsius in Andhra Pradesh; 29 mandals experience severe heatwave conditions

Kurnool and Nandyal districts record the highest maximum temperature; heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in 98 mandals of 14 districts on April 19

April 18, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda
The BRTS Road at Chinamushidiwada in Visakhapatnam wears a deserted look due to severe heat on Tuesday.

The BRTS Road at Chinamushidiwada in Visakhapatnam wears a deserted look due to severe heat on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Several mandals in Andhra Pradesh experienced severe heatwave and heatwave conditions on Tuesday as the mercury soared up to 43.5° Celsius on Tuesday.

As many as 29 mandals, the highest so far, experienced severe heatwave conditions, the A.P. State Disaster Management Authority said.

In Anakapalli district alone, 17 mandals experienced severe heatwave, while five mandals experienced heatwave conditions.

Severe heatwaves prevailed in three mandals of Kadapa district, two mandals each in Kakinada, Nandyal, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts, and one mandal in Krishna district.

Heatwave prevailed in a total of 110 mandals, including 19 in Kadapa, 18 in Nandyal and 13 in Vizianagaram districts.

On Wednesday, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in 98 mandals of 14 districts and severe heatwave condition in one mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature increased in many areas across the State.

The India Meteorological Department said that Kurnool and Nandyal districts recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43.5° Celsius.

They were followed by Tuni (42.5); Amadalavalasa (42.4); Anantapur (42.4); Utkuru (42); Kadapa (42); Nandigama (41.8); Visakhapatnam (41.6); Banavasi (41.5); Tirupati (40.6); Vizianagaram (40.3); and Amaravati (40.2).

The departure from the normal maximum temperature was 6.3° Celsius in Tuni and Visakhapatnam and 6.8° Celsius elesewhere.

