Mercury dips in Visakhapatnam Agency area

Agency areas in Visakhapatnam district have been witnessing a steep fall in temperatures for the past few days. For the first time this season, interior regions of Chintapalli mandal have recorded single digit temperature, in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to readings recorded by officials of the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), Chintapalli, temperature dipped to 8.1 degree Celsius, the least so far this year.

“Since the last one week, temperatures were hovering around 12 to 15 degrees Celsius, while the maximum average temperature was around 29 degree Celsius. On November 12, the minimum temperature recorded was 12.1 degree Celsius. The recording at around 7 a.m. on November 13 was 8.1 degree Celsius. This was a very steep decline,” said Ms. Sowjanya, Research Associate, RARS.

According to a RARS sources, if Chintapalli recorded 8.1 degrees Celsius, the least temperature recorded at Lambasingi (also called as Lammasingi), might be one to two degrees less. Last year, Chintapalli recorded it’s first single digit temperature - 6 degree Celsius on November 25. This year, the area witnessed least temperature early, an officer said.

“Since Lambasingi is at a higher point than Chintapalli, it should have recorded around 6 to 7 degree Celsius least temperatures on November 13. Similarly Minumuluru, Paderu, Ananthagiri, Araku are also recording around 10 to 15 degree Celsius, as minimum temperature for the last couple of days,” said an officer.

Sources from Paderu said with the drop in temperatures, many areas are witnessing dense fog, affecting visibility in the morning till about 9 a.m.

Rush of tourists

“Elderly people and children are suffering from cold, cough and other health issues due to cold conditions in the interior hamlets. Being harvesting season, thick fog has turned out to be a problem for farmers, and for school-going children,” said Durru Upendra, a resident of Chintapalli.

Rush of tourists to agency areas has picked up pace since the first week of this month. With the on-going picnic season, a number of Vizagites are also heading to Lambasingi, Araku, Chintapalli and other areas. Araku Valley, Chaparai Waterfalls, Katika Waterfalls, Lambasingi and a few other areas are witnessing rush, especially during weekends.

Tourism Department officials and even many private agencies have facilitated camping facilities in tents at many tourist spots near Ananthagiri, Araku, Lambasingi, etc. Most of the APTDC hotels are being blocked by tourists for December and January.

“Though there are a good number of tourists, the actual rush would begin, when Lambasingi records 1 degree or 2 degree during the end of December,” said a resident of Chintapalli.