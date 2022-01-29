Mercury dips in Agency yet again

Chintapalle records 5 degrees Celsius

The Agency areas of Visakhapatnam district are witnessing a sudden dip in temperatures for the past two days.

Tribal people from Araku, Paderu, Hukumpeta, G.K Veedhi, Chintapalle and a few other mandals are experiencing severe cold weather conditions with temperatures hovering between 4 and 10 degrees Celsius.

According to officials from Regional Agricultural Research Station at Chintapalle, the minimum temperature recorded on January 29 early hours was about 5.5 degrees Celsius. On January 28 early hours, the minimum temperature was 14.6 degrees Celsius. This shows that there is a sudden drop in temperatures. This is the second least temperature recorded so far at Chintapalle, in this winter season and the least in this year so far.

On December 24, 2021, Chintapalle recorded a minimum of 5 degrees Celsius.

Though there are no parameters to record temperatures officially in Lambasingi, officials say that the least temperatures could range between three to four degrees Celsius on Friday night. Similarly, the minimum temperatures at Araku, G.K Veedhi, Hukumpeta, Pedabayulu, was hovering around 5 to 10 degrees Celsius in the early hours of the Saturday, according to the AP CM Dashboard.

Even at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Hukumpeta, Araku Valley, Chintapalle, Pedabayulu, G.K Veedhi recorded 10 to 13 degrees Celsius. Thick fog engulfed the surrounding areas making it tough for the motorists to ply on the roads. Temperatures are starting to decline right from 5 p.m.

On Saturday, at 7 p.m., the temperatures recorded at Chintapalle was 13.9 degrees Celsius and Araku was 14.04 degrees Celsius. Similarly, G. Madugula, G.K Veedhi were also hovering below 15 degree Celsius.

According to Sai Praneeth, who is popularly known as AP Weatherman, the sudden drop in temperatures in the Agency as well as parts of Andhra was due to the free flow of cold winds coming from the North. The recent spell of rain before and after Sankranti in Visakhapatnam district had also strengthened the easterlies. He said that the situation was likely to continue for two to three more days.