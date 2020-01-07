Andhra Pradesh

Reaching out: MEPMA officials holding a meeting with the members of women SHGs in Vizianagaram.

The initiative will benefit 93,232 people in Vizianagaram district: Project Director

In an attempt to revive economic activities in urban areas with the support of self-help groups, the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) is planning to train the SHG members in the district.

The MEPMA is holding meetings with the SHG members in Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Saluru and other places, said MEPMA Project Director Kotla Sugunakara Rao.

“The government has released ₹178 crore to 6,628 SHGs under the YSR Asara loan waiver scheme. We have released ₹9.44 crore as the interest amount to the banks. The government’s aim at making all SHGs to utilise the amount for economic activity and ear their livelihood,” said Mr. Sugunakara Rao. Giving more details, he said members of women SHGs would be trained in MEPMA to organise livelihood training for SHG members

MEPMA officials G. Kishore and P.Mohan will be monitoring the training and functioning of the groups at the ground level.

Bank linkage

“The officials will also coordinate with the banks for more financial assistance to the women and clarify their doubts on the spot. They will verify the accounts and records to ensure transparency in the functioning of groups and sort out the problems being faced at the ground level. This initiative is expected to benefit 93,232 members of 8,998 SHGs in the district,” said Mr. Sugunakara Rao.

