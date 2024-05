A mentally unsound woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons at Davuluru village in Krishna district.

The incident came to light when doctors confirmed that the survivor (aged 26) was two months pregnant. Following a complaint lodged by the family members, a case has been registered, said Kankipadu Circle Inspector V. Srinivas Rao.

“We are trying to nab the accused. The woman has been sent to hospital for treatment,” the CI said on Tuesday.