Andhra Pradesh: Mentally unsound man reunited with Hyderabad-based family

Police swing into action following a request from his sister in the US

The Kakinada city police on Friday reunited a 62-year-old mentally unsound man with his Hyderabad-based family following a request from the USA.

On Friday, East Godavari Superintendent of Police M. Raveendranath Babu has received a request from US-based V. Lakshmi who appealed to him to trace her brother, Vedula Kasipathi, who had been missing since March 14.

Mr. Kasipathi, who is mentally unsound and hails from Hyderabad, had informed his family on March 14 that he was in Kakinada city. The next day, he lost contact with the family and his mobile phone was switched off.

“We received a request from the US, seeking support to trace Mr. Kasipathi. We traced him near the city bus stand with the support of the Information Technology team (IT Core) and admitted him to hospital,” said Mr. Raveendranath Babu. The police have informed Mr. Kasipathi’s family of the development, after which the family members arrived in Kakinada from Hyderabad to take him back home.

The SP lauded the efforts of Kakinada II-Town CI P. Ramachandra Rao and the IT Core team in finding Mr. Kasipathi.