Mentally challenged woman burnt alive, in Vijayawada’s Satyanarayanapuram

An 85-year-old woman, N. Ganga Bhavani, who was mentally challenged, was reportedly burnt alive at her house in Sri Nagar Colony in Satyanarayanapuram.

The octogenarian was staying alone in the house in the city. When the neighbours alerted Bhavani’s son Bala Krishna over flames erupting from the house, the family members rushed to the spot and found the old woman charred beyond recognition.

“Fire and police officials rushed to the spot and put off flames. A case has been registered on November 3 and investigation is on,” the Fire Department officials said.