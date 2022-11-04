Andhra Pradesh

Mentally challenged woman burnt alive, in Vijayawada’s Satyanarayanapuram

An 85-year-old woman, N. Ganga Bhavani, who was mentally challenged, was reportedly burnt alive at her house in Sri Nagar Colony in Satyanarayanapuram.

The octogenarian was staying alone in the house in the city. When the neighbours alerted Bhavani’s son Bala Krishna over flames erupting from the house, the family members rushed to the spot and found the old woman charred beyond recognition.

“Fire and police officials rushed to the spot and put off flames. A case has been registered on November 3 and investigation is on,” the Fire Department officials said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 4, 2022 11:40:23 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/mentally-challenged-woman-burnt-alive-in-vijayawadas-satyanarayanapuram/article66094651.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY