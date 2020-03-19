Mentally challenged girl ‘raped’ in Bheemili

A 21-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by a 45-year-old man at Jeerupeta village under Bheemunipatnam police station limits.
Though the incident allegedly occurred on March 15, it came to light after the girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the local police on Tuesday night.
Inspector of Bheemili police station G. Srinivasa Rao said that the incident occurred on March 15, when the girl’s mother left for work leaviing her daughter alone at home. A daily wager named K. Ramakrishna then allegedly entered the house finding the girl alone and raped her, police said.
Police registered a case under Section 376 of the IPC based on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother at 11 p.m. on Tuesday. The girl has been sent for medical examination.
Acting on a tip-off, teams from Bheemunipatnam police station nabbed the accused K. Ramakrishna on Wednesday morning.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.