Mentally challenged girl ‘raped’ in Bheemili

A 21-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by a 45-year-old man at Jeerupeta village under Bheemunipatnam police station limits.

Though the incident allegedly occurred on March 15, it came to light after the girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the local police on Tuesday night.

Inspector of Bheemili police station G. Srinivasa Rao said that the incident occurred on March 15, when the girl’s mother left for work leaviing her daughter alone at home. A daily wager named K. Ramakrishna then allegedly entered the house finding the girl alone and raped her, police said.

Police registered a case under Section 376 of the IPC based on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother at 11 p.m. on Tuesday. The girl has been sent for medical examination.

Acting on a tip-off, teams from Bheemunipatnam police station nabbed the accused K. Ramakrishna on Wednesday morning.