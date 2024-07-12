Mental health review board formed at Ruia Government General Hospital

A mental health review board was formed at Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital here on Friday to help persons with mental health issues.

The board comprises a retired district judge as the chairperson and the Joint Collector, a professor of psychiatry, a medical officer and two members from voluntary organisations as members.

The board will address the mental health needs of the residents of Tirupati, Chittoor and Nellore districts, said retired district judge P.R. Rajiv, the chairperson.

The committee, formed with the initiative of Sri Venkateswara Medical College principal and additional director of medical education P.V. Chandrasekharan, will provide counselling to those with mental health complications.