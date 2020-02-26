Mend ways or leave district, rowdy-sheeters warned

Police authorities on Tuesday issued a warning to rowdy-sheeters to either mend their ways or leave the district.

At a counselling session conducted for rowdy-sheeters at the District Police Office here on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) A. Ramesh Reddy said that there would be no place for anti-social elements and trouble-mongers in the temple city.

“Anyone trying to foment trouble, terrorise or spread panic among devotees and resort to violence against peace-loving denizens would be dealt with firmly,” he said.

While appealing to them to turn a new leaf and lead a peaceful life, Mr. Reddy also hinted that calls made and received on their mobile numbers would be monitored through the integrated command control centre.

“If you think you are above the law and cannot be touched, be ready to face action. Our department is accessible to everyone. Any complaint will be immediately acted upon. If any act of crime points towards you, be ready to leave the district,” Mr. Reddy said.

The SP also invited the history-sheeters to share sensitive information, if any, with the police. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Special Branch) B. Gangaiah, Circle Inspectors Siva Prasad (Tirupati West) and Sivaprasad Reddy (Tirupati East) took part.

Public outreach

In a bid to reach out to the deserving public directly, Mr. Reddy left his vehicle and travelled in an auto-rickshaw, creating a flutter. He got down near SVR Ruia Government General Hospital and talked to homeless people along the roadside seeking alms. They were given new clothes and a bath. “If they are willing, we will shift them to homes for the elderly and destitute,” Mr. Reddy said. He appealed for public help in improving the lives of the homeless and the destitute.