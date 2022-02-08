Men taking measurements of women police for uniforms kicks up a row

A.P. Women’s Commission chief Vasireddy Padma demands explanation from SP

Male tailors taking measurements for new uniforms for women police personnel has kicked up a controversy in Nellore on Monday.

The district police had summoned tailors to a police convention hall for stitching new uniforms for the women personnel. As the tailor took the measurements of women staff members one after another, an unidentified person recorded the same on his mobile phone.

Soon, the incident went viral on the social media evoking widespread condemnation from women and youth organisations across the State.

Activists of the All India Youth Federation(AIYF) and All India Students Federation(AISF) assembled in front of the convention hall and staged a noisy protest. Police restored order by rounding up the agitating activists, including AIYF Nellore district secretary Sd Firoz and AISF district secretary Sk. Mastan Sherif, and shifting them to the III Town police station.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma sought an explanation from Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao. She asked the district police to rope in only female tailors for the purpose.

The SP said action would be taken against the person responsible for taking pictures of women personnel on his mobile in the hall.

Additional Superintendent of Police P. Venkataratnam was then entrusted with the job of taking measurements by engaging only women for the purpose. The ASP attributed the incident to negligence on the part of a male constable, and said disciplinary action would be taken in this regard.