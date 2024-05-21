Men don women’s attire to honour Gangamma in Tirupati’s ‘Ganga Jatara’

At this time of the year in Tirupati, scores of devotees dressed up in peculiar and flamboyant costumes are a fairly common sight as the centuries-old folk festival ‘Ganga Jatara’ observed at the ancient Thathayagunta Gangamma temple is in motion.

The unique annual festival, which began on May 14, ends by the early hours of Wednesday (May 22). Revered as the ‘Grama Devatha’ (village goddess), Gangamma is locally believed to be the younger sister of Lord Venkateswara. While visiting the temple by smearing chalk, sandal, kumkum and charcoal paste all over the body is a regular practice, the last day is dedicated to donning the guise of a woman.

Origins

According to ancient folklore, a local chieftain (palegadu) misbehaved with Gangamma. Taking offence to his behaviour, Gangamma took a vow to kill him. Fearing for his life, the rogue Palegadu went into hiding. To lure him out, Gangamma went to town in different guises and donned unusual attires. When Gangamma arrived dressed up as an attractive damsel on the last day, he came out of hiding, only to be slayed.

With the demise of the rogue ruler, the entire village of Tirupati was grateful to Gangamma for fighting for the modesty of women. Thus, she was idolised and worshipped as a symbol of ‘woman power’. Replicating this narrative, male devotees started turning up in the guise of a woman to invoke her blessings.

However, over time, the ancient practice has been modernised — silk saris gave way to churidars and skirts, and traditional tufts were replaced by modern hair-dos, along with additional accessories like goggles, high-heels, and during the festival, make-up artistes rake in profits by opening ‘Jatara Special’ branches in the temple’s vicinity.

‘Pushpa’ effect

Meanwhile, for the teaser of the much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule, film star Allu Arjun appears in a woman’s attire, smearing a variety of colours on his face and wearing a garland of lemons, indicating that prominent shots are filmed in the backdrop of this folk festival.