Memos submitted to Rayalaseema MLAs, MPs on Siddeswaram barrage

February 13, 2023 06:26 am | Updated 06:26 am IST - ANANTAPUR 

Ramesh Susarla
In a bid to secure Rayalaseema’s water rights, delegates of the Rayalaseema Steering Committee (RSC), on Sunday, approached 52 MLAs and eight MPs of the region. 

The delegates submitted representations demanding the construction of bridge-cum-barrage near Siddeswaram instead of the iconic bridge and stopping the Upper Badhra project. 

Hundreds of activists and leaders of the committee, in teams, visited every assembly and parliamentary segment and approached the MLAs and MPs at their offices or houses.

They stuck memorandums to the doors of the offices and houses of the people’s representatives who were unavailable.

The committee convener Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy said that they also plan to meet Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Gajendra Singh Shekawat to explain the situation. He said the iconic bridge would only serve as an object of tourism or it may become a good location for film shooting but it will not serve any other purpose, particularly not the one of saving the Rayalaseema region from drought situation. 

