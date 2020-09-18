Memorable day in my life: TN Governor

Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit on Friday termed his visit to the sacred shrine a memorable day in his life.

Governor Purohit who offered his prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara also showered encomiums on TTD for its sustained efforts in the maintenance of hygiene atop the town visited by several thousands of devotees everyday.

“I have visited several temples in the country but the cleanliness found here is astounding which reflects the dedication and commitment of the temple staff,” he said.

He also appreciated the temple administration for its strict adherence to health protocols and providing a comfortable darshan to pilgrims even during the COVID times.

Later, taking part in the Sundarakanda parayanam at Nada Neerajana Mandapam in front of the main temple, he termed himself an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman and that he recites Hanuman Chalisa everyday besides Sundarakanda occasionally.

He termed his participation on the 100th day of parayanam a privilege and complimented TTD for embarking on such novel spiritual programmes at a time when the entire humanity is plagued with the dreaded Coronavirus. “Such ambitious programs during the times of crisis reflect the true spirit embedded in the Santana Hindu dharma.”

Earlier TTD Addl EO A.V. Dharma Reddy received him with traditional honors on his arrival at the main temple and led him into the sanctum sanctorum where he paid his obesiences to the presiding deity.

Later vedic scholars showered Vedasirvachanams on him at Addala Mandapam inside the temple while the authorities presented him with memento and laddu prasadam.