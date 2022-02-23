Memo bars registration of plots in unapproved layouts in Andhra Pradesh

Registering officers directed to verify list of such layouts in DTCP website for guidance

Confusion prevails over the registration of vacant plots across the States after a memo issued by Commissioner and IG of Registration and Stamps V. Ramakrishna says that no registrations should be allowed in unapproved layouts.

The memo has directed the registering officers to verify the list of unapproved layouts in the website of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) for guidance while registering the documents.

Citing the guidelines, the Stamps and Registration Department has stopped the registration of plots.

“The orders are not clear on whether the plot is in an unauthorised layout or grama kantam, or any sale has been done or not. The Sub-Registrars are saying that they will not register lands without the DTCP approval,” says a realtor.

According to the memo, the DTCP has been sending the list of unapproved layouts from time to time to the Registration Department. Instances have come to the notice of top officials that the list of unapproved layouts is not being fed into the Card Centralised Architecture (CCA) module, thereby facilitating registration of plots in unapproved layouts.

Mr. Ramakrishna has directed that the list of unapproved layouts received from the DTCP shall be invariably fed into the CCA module on a real-time basis, and the DIGs shall monitor the work of data feeding and submit monthly compliance reports.