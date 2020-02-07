Andhra Pradesh

Members of YSRCP take out mock funeral procession

MLA Hafeez Khan participating in the rally held at Kondareddy Fort in Kurnool on Friday.

MLA Hafeez Khan participating in the rally held at Kondareddy Fort in Kurnool on Friday.   | Photo Credit: U.SUBRAMANYAM

The activists of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) took out a ‘shava yatra’ (mock funeral procession) of the effigy of former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu near the Kondareddy Fort on Friday.

Condemning the TDP’s decision to block the A.P. Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill,2020 in the Legislative Council, YSRCP members claimed that by doing so, the opposition party was trying to stop the overall development of the State. They also raised anti-TDP slogans in the rally.

The procession ended with the protesters stomping the effigy and flogging it. Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan had also participated in the rally.

