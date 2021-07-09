Members appointed for State Police Complaints Authority

Rules framed in compliance with the orders of Supreme Court and High Court of Telangana

The government has appointed retired IPS officer K.V.V. Gopala Rao, retired IAS officer B. Kishore and Udayalakshmi as the members of the State Police Complaints Authority (APSPCA) for three years from the date of taking charge or till the completion of 65 years of age, whichever is earlier.

A G.O. (MS No.71) issued to that effect by Principal Secretary (Home) Kumar Vishwajeet said that the State government had framed the A.P. State / District Level Police Complaints Authority (Administration and Procedure) Rules, 2020 in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court and the High Court of Telangana.

The State Police Complaints Authority is to be headed by a retired High Court judge or a retired IAS officer of the rank of Principal Secretary and above as the Chairman, and has to consist of three members. Accordingly, Justice V. Kanagaraj, a retired judge of the Madras High Court, has already been appointed Chairman of the APSPCA for three years.

Through a separate G.O (MS No.72), the government has appointed chairpersons and members of the District Police Complaints Authorities.

Retired first additional district and sessions judge Aningi Vara Prasada Rao has been appointed chairman of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) for Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. Retired DSP K. Rangaraju, retired additional joint collector P. Rajani Kanta Rao and Indian Red Cross Society former State vice-chairman P. Jagan Mohan Rao have been appointed as the members.

Retired district judge R.J. Viswanadham has been appointed chairman of the PCA for East and West Godavari and Krishna districts. Retired additional SP B. Lakshmi Narayana and retired Special Deputy Collector K.Surya Rao were appointed as members.

Retired additional district judge Nethala Ramesh Babu was appointed as the chairman of PCA for Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts and retired additional SP K. Raghu and retired special deputy collector Chennakesava Rao were appointed as the members.

Retired district judge Kuppam Venkata Ramana Reddy has been appointed chairman of the PCA for Kurnool, Kadapa, Anantapur and Chittoor districts and retired DSP K.V. Raghava Reddy and retired RDO Sareddy Sashi Devi were appointed as members.