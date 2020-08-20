Mekapati lays stress on‘remote work’ culture

Minister for Industries and Commerce and Skill Development Mekapati Goutham Reddy has stressed the growing need to work remotely from enterprises and offices and suggested that a pilot project be undertaken in 300 MSMEs in order to scale it up later depending on the feedback.
In a video-conference with the government officials concerned and experts from the Indian School of Business (ISB) on promoting 'remote work' culture on Thursday, Mr. Goutham Reddy said a region-wise mapping of the industries and the employees should be done to achieve better understanding of the skills pattern thereby make targeted interventions.
The mapping would basically give an idea about the types of industries located in various places.
Chief Minister wanted top priority to be given to the enhancement of skills, accordingly no stone should be left unturned to get the desired outcome, Mr. Goutham Reddy said and told Special Chief Secretary (Skills & Training) G. Anantha Ramu to look into the possibility of setting up a Centre of Excellence in Operations Management.
Director of Industries J.V.N. Subramanyam, AP State Skill Development Corporation chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy and CEO A. Srikanth and ISB professors Deepa Mani, Sridhar Bhagavatula, Prasanth Srivastava and Sripada Chandrasekhar were among those present.
