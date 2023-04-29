ADVERTISEMENT

Meira Kumar launches book on Babu Jagjivan Ram in Guntur

April 29, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - GUNTUR

Jagjivan Ram strived for the uplift of downtrodden people across the country and became a role model for all, says former Lok Sabha Speaker

The Hindu Bureau

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar speaking at the book launch function in Guntur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar said that Babu Jagjivan Ram strived for the uplift of downtrodden people across the country and became a role model for all.

She was speaking after launching a book titled Karma Yogi Babu Jagjivan Ram authored by Srungarapati Anand Babu, in Guntur on Saturday.

Ms. Meira Kumar said that she had visited Guntur in the past to unveil a statue of Jagjivan Ram. “I will come to A.P. for any progressive programme for the benefit of oppressed sections. The people in Andhra Pradesh are always positive,” she added. Appreciating the former Minister and TDP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana, Ms. Meira Kumar said that he has been with the downtrodden people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Lakshminarayana said that bringing out more literature on the life and contribution of Jagjivan Ram, in different languages, would help the next generation understand the reality in society.

Social activist Dogiparthi Subrahmanyam said that the Central government should award Bharat Ratna to Jagjivan Ram.

Former Minister Nakka Ananda Babu, and former MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar were among those who participated in the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US