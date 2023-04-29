HamberMenu
Meira Kumar launches book on Babu Jagjivan Ram in Guntur

Jagjivan Ram strived for the uplift of downtrodden people across the country and became a role model for all, says former Lok Sabha Speaker

April 29, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar speaking at the book launch function in Guntur on Saturday.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar speaking at the book launch function in Guntur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar said that Babu Jagjivan Ram strived for the uplift of downtrodden people across the country and became a role model for all.

She was speaking after launching a book titled Karma Yogi Babu Jagjivan Ram authored by Srungarapati Anand Babu, in Guntur on Saturday.

Ms. Meira Kumar said that she had visited Guntur in the past to unveil a statue of Jagjivan Ram. “I will come to A.P. for any progressive programme for the benefit of oppressed sections. The people in Andhra Pradesh are always positive,” she added. Appreciating the former Minister and TDP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana, Ms. Meira Kumar said that he has been with the downtrodden people.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said that bringing out more literature on the life and contribution of Jagjivan Ram, in different languages, would help the next generation understand the reality in society.

Social activist Dogiparthi Subrahmanyam said that the Central government should award Bharat Ratna to Jagjivan Ram.

Former Minister Nakka Ananda Babu, and former MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar were among those who participated in the programme.

