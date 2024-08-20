ADVERTISEMENT

MEIL’s indigenously built drilling rig installed at ONGC unit

Published - August 20, 2024 09:10 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

MIEL supplies the drilling rig as part of its ₹6,000 crore deal with ONGC to supply 47 rigs to the latter’s assets in Assam, Tripura, Tamil Naidu and Andhra Pradesh

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

ONGC commissioning the hydraulic HP oil drilling rig C3BR1 supplied by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited at Modekurru in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) on August 20, Tuesday, installed an indigenously built 2000 RPM hydraulic HP oil drilling rig (C3BR1) for the onshore operations of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at Modekurru in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

According to an official release issued by the MEIL, the rig has been supplied by the MEIL as part of its ₹6,000 crore deal signed to supply 47 rigs to the ONGC in its assets in Assam, Tripura, Tamil Naidu and Andhra Pradesh. On Tuesday, the C3BR1 rig was also commissioned by ONGC Director (Technology& Field Services) Om Prakash Singh.  

The rig can drill up to 6,000-meter depth in high pressure. The indigenously built rig has a feature that could prevent the blowout.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US