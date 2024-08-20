GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MEIL’s indigenously built drilling rig installed at ONGC unit

MIEL supplies the drilling rig as part of its ₹6,000 crore deal with ONGC to supply 47 rigs to the latter’s assets in Assam, Tripura, Tamil Naidu and Andhra Pradesh

Published - August 20, 2024 09:10 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
ONGC commissioning the hydraulic HP oil drilling rig C3BR1 supplied by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited at Modekurru in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Tuesday.

ONGC commissioning the hydraulic HP oil drilling rig C3BR1 supplied by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited at Modekurru in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) on August 20, Tuesday, installed an indigenously built 2000 RPM hydraulic HP oil drilling rig (C3BR1) for the onshore operations of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at Modekurru in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

According to an official release issued by the MEIL, the rig has been supplied by the MEIL as part of its ₹6,000 crore deal signed to supply 47 rigs to the ONGC in its assets in Assam, Tripura, Tamil Naidu and Andhra Pradesh. On Tuesday, the C3BR1 rig was also commissioned by ONGC Director (Technology& Field Services) Om Prakash Singh.  

The rig can drill up to 6,000-meter depth in high pressure. The indigenously built rig has a feature that could prevent the blowout.

