MEIL gives 10 land drilling rigs to ONGC for exploration in KG basin

T. Appala Naidu March 08, 2022 20:36 IST

The rigs can be used for drilling up to a depth of 6,000 metre

An indigenous land drilling rig built by the MEIL installed in the ONGC’s onshore field in Krishna-Godavari basin in Andhra Pradesh.

The rigs can be used for drilling up to a depth of 6,000 metre

The Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has delivered 10 indigenous rigs to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for exploration of oil and natural gas in its onshore fields in the Krishna-Godavari basin. Of the 10 rigs built in MEIL’s Hyderabad facility, three are in operation in the KG basin. The rest are being installed and set to be commissioned soon. The rigs supplied by the MEIL are ‘land drilling rigs’ which can be deployed for drilling activity up to a depth of 6,000 metre during the onshore exploration. MEIL Technical Head (Rigs Project) K. Satyanarayana on Tuesday said the company had won the bid to supply 47 rigs to the ONGC, of which 10 would be installed in the KG basin. Recently, the MEIL has supplied five workover rigs commissioned by the ONGC at Mehsana in Ahmedabad, Ankleshwar, Agartala, and Shibsagar. Mr. Satyanarayana said that the MEIL was arguably the first private player in India in manufacturing highly efficient oil drilling rigs with indigenous technology.



Our code of editorial values