Megha Gas to expand its footprint

Hyderabad-based infrastructure company Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited’s (MEIL) hydrocarbon division is going to expand its ‘Megha Gas’ distribution network across 16 districts in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka following project approvals from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

MEIL vice-president P. Rajesh Reddy said in a press release that Megha Gas has established a network for distribution of piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) to domestic, commercial, industrial and automobile sectors.

The company launched its operations in Krishna district and Tumkur and Belgaum districts in Karnataka and is planning to enter 13 districts in Telangana including the suburbs of Hyderabad.

“In addition to an existing 1,200 km pipeline, MEIL is going to lay a 5,000 km pipeline in A.P., Telangana and Karnataka. MEIL has opened nine CNG stations in Krishna district with total sales of over 4,50,000 SCM (Standard Cubic Meter) per month with an additional five stations planned in the next three months with a potential of 3,00,000 SCM per month,” Mr. Reddy said.

MEIL has also registered a customer base of over 13,000 domestic consumers so far in Krishna district where commercial sales have crossed 60,000 SCM per month, Mr. Reddy said. Ten more commercial connections with a potential of 1,00,000 SCM per month would be added soon, he said.