Mega vaccination drive today

VIJAYAWADA

20 June 2021 00:08 IST

Govt plans to administer 10 lakh doses

The Health Department will conduct a ‘Mega Vaccination Drive’ on Sunday with an aim of vaccinating 10 lakh eligible persons.

As part of the drive, first and second dose vaccines will be administered to all the eligible persons, including people above 45 years of age, mothers of children aged below five years and persons who want to travel abroad for various purposes. More focus would be on vaccinating young mothers.

The department has appointed officers to oversee the drive arrangements and execution in every district.

Advertising

Advertising

District Medical and Health Officers have been instructed to use the services of ANMs, ASHA workers to mobilise eligible beneficiaries to the permanent vaccine centres.

In Krishna district, the mega vaccine drive will be conducted in schools, colleges, community halls. In Vijayawada, over 40,000 Covishield doses will be available at 122 centres.