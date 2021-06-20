Andhra Pradesh

Mega vaccination drive today

The Health Department will conduct a ‘Mega Vaccination Drive’ on Sunday with an aim of vaccinating 10 lakh eligible persons.

As part of the drive, first and second dose vaccines will be administered to all the eligible persons, including people above 45 years of age, mothers of children aged below five years and persons who want to travel abroad for various purposes. More focus would be on vaccinating young mothers.

The department has appointed officers to oversee the drive arrangements and execution in every district.

District Medical and Health Officers have been instructed to use the services of ANMs, ASHA workers to mobilise eligible beneficiaries to the permanent vaccine centres.

In Krishna district, the mega vaccine drive will be conducted in schools, colleges, community halls. In Vijayawada, over 40,000 Covishield doses will be available at 122 centres.


