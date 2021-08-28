Mega vaccination drive launched in Vizianagaram district

Vizianagaram Collector A.Suryakumari. File Photo. Photo: Special Arrangement

VIZIANAGARAM

28 August 2021 12:36 IST

The Collector said that as many as 6.12 lakh persons aged between 18 and 44 years need to be vaccinated

Vizianagaram Collector A.Suryakumari on August 28 asked people not to neglect vaccination as a predicted third wave is set to pose a threat to the society. She formally launched a mega vaccination drive in Saluru, Vizianagaram district to ensure vaccination for at least one lakh people on August 28 itself. She said that all the people aged above 18 years would be covered under this drive. “As many as 6.12 lakh persons aged between 18 and 44 years needed to be covered. As many as 106 centers have been established to ensure vaccination for all eligible persons,” said Ms.Suryakumari. Vizianagram District Medical and Health Officer S.V.Ramana Kumari and other senior officials urged people to come vaccination centers where the second dose of vaccine would be also administered. Dr. Ramana Kumari said that vaccine reserves were sufficient at all the designated centers.

