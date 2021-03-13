‘Mega steel giant formed with mergers can take on China’

V.V. Lakshminarayana and former CMD of VSP Siva Sagar Rao at a press meet in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 March 2021 00:52 IST

Alternative to VSP privatisation suggested on the lines of joining PSU banks, oil companies

Before taking the final step to go ahead with the 100% strategic sale of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), the Union government and the authorities concerned should give a thought for its revival, said former Joint Director of CBI V.V. Lakshminarayana.

Addressing a press conference with former Chairman and Managing Director of VSP Siva Sagar Rao, he said that a letter with various revival proposals will be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking about the alternatives or revival proposal, Mr. Lakshminarayana, who is also the chairman of Join for Development Foundation said, on the lines of joining weaker PSU banks with larger PSU banks and creating a mega oil company by merging ONGC and HPCL or like three major ports taking up the Dredging Corporation of India, the government could form a ‘mega steel giant’ by joining RINL (corporate entity of VSP) with NMDC, SAIL, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited and Kudremukh Iron Ore Company. This would, in fact, be a perfect solution to the idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Each company in the mega steel giant had its own potential and together they could address the problems of one another and combine their strength to form a formidable global steel giant that could take on China in the global market. And by doing so the companies would not only retain their PSU status but also become the biggest steel conglomerate in the world, said Mr. Lakshminarayana.

The mergers could be done in phases, depending on the requirement, he added.

Restructuring balance sheet

To make the VSP self-sustainable, the Union government can restructure the balance sheet of the plant by just making a policy decision without any additional investment, he said.

According to him, the VSP had initially acquired about 21,592 acres of land and now holds 19,703 acres after parting with 1,889 acres to Gangavaram Port.

Of the 19,703 acres, the plant, including township and offices, stood on 10,370 acres and 6,503 acres was earmarked for a green belt. The remaining 2,830 acres was reserved for future expansion.

“In our second proposal we have asked the Union government to transfer 16,873 acres, which is in the name of the President of India, to RINL. This would enhance the asset value of the plant and it can approach the banks and financial institutions for bailout packages,” he said.

According to him, the 16,873 acres has a market value of only ₹56 crore, but once it is transferred to RINL, its value will go up to ₹60,000 crore to ₹1 lakh crore even by a conservative estimate. “Once the asset value goes up, any bank will provide the required assistance, and all it needs is a policy change,” he said.

The remaining 2,830 acres may be explored by Government of India for further industrial development which could fetch up to ₹9000 crore, contributing to the target of disinvestment, said Mr. Siva Sagar Rao.