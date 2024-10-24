Mega medical camp held at Adani Krishnapatnam Port

A mega medical camp was organised at the logistics workshop of Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL) on Thursday. Health check-up were conducted and medicines were distributed free of cost to around 362 people in this programme.

On this occasion, Jagdish Patel, CEO of AKPL, said that the company is committed to protecting the health of its employees and workers. “The mega medical camp is a part of our continuous efforts that are being made for the health protection of the port employees and workers,” he said.

He further said that management of the company will be able to know the health problems of its staff in advance and provide the necessary treatment. He also highlighted that everyone needs to take proper care of their health.

In this mega medical camp, the doctors of Nellore Apollo Hospital and Adan Medical Centre, Dr. Srivarsh and Dr. Veera Raghava conducted the medical tests. AKPL chief operating officer (COO) Rajan Babu, administration head Ganesh Sharma, and HODs of various departments participated.