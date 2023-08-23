HamberMenu
Mega Job Mela to be organised at Piler on August 26

August 23, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Annamayya district Collector P.S. Girisha unveiling a poster for the ‘Mega Job Mela’, at Rayachoti on Wednesday.

Annamayya district Collector P.S. Girisha unveiling a poster for the ‘Mega Job Mela’, at Rayachoti on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Annamayya district Collector P.S. Girisha on August 23 (Wednesday) advised the youth to make the most of the ‘Mega Job Mela’, scheduled to be held at Piler on August 26, adding that 20 multi-national companies would take part in the programme.

The recruitment drive will begin at Government High School at Piler at 9 a.m.

Unveiling the publicity posters for the job mela being organised by the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation here, the Collector said that MNCs such as Hetero, Tech Mahindra, Aurobindo Pharma, ICICI, Amara Raja Group among others would recruit freshers during the programme.

He asked the DRDA and Skill Development Centres to give wide publicity to the programme in the rural areas.

The DRDA officials said that people in the age group of 18 to 28 years with academic qualifications of SSC, diploma, degree and PG could take part in the recruitment drive. The company would offer monthly salaries in the range of ₹11,000 and ₹30,000.

