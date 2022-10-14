Mega job mela for posts in four States to be held in Vijayawada on October 18

Degree holders from across State eligible for recruitment drive by 20 supply chain, distribution companies

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
October 14, 2022 19:01 IST

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will inaugurate a mega job mela at SRR & CVR Government Degree College at Machavaram here on October 18 (Tuesday).

The event is being conducted by the Department of Collegiate Education from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Special Chief Secretary, Department of Higher Education J. Syamala Rao, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy and other officials will take part in the event.

At a programme where a poster of the proposed job mela was released, the Commissioner, Collegiate Education, Pola Bhaskar said the students who completed their degree from any stream (B.A/B. Com/B. Sc) of government colleges and private aided colleges from across the State were eligible to participate.

Roles

Representatives of nearly 20 supply chain and distribution companies would offer job roles such as supervisors, inventory clerks and technical roles like transport coordinators and data entry operators. The selection would be made for the jobs available in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bengaluru and Chennai.

The candidates must carry three copies of resume, three sets of photo copies of 10th, Inter and degree certificates and marks lists, Aadhaar card for ID proof and passport size photos. Selections would be made through interview (oral mode only) and provisional Selection/Offer letters to the shortlisted candidates would be given on the same day, subject to background verification and other modalities.

Joint Director, Collegiate Education David Kumar, SRR & CVR College Principal K. Bhagyalakshmi, Anil Kumar from the department and others were present.

