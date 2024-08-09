GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mega blood donation camp at Siddhartha engineering college

The programme was monitored by the NSS Programme Officers at VRSEC and PVPSIT Kolla Narendra and P. Syam

Published - August 09, 2024 02:41 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Students of V R Siddhartha Engineering College donate blood at a blood donation camp organised on Thursday.

Students of V R Siddhartha Engineering College donate blood at a blood donation camp organised on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Blood donation is a selfless act that saves lives and exemplifies the values of compassion and service, said Vice-Chancellor of V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College (Deemed to be University) P. Venkateswara Rao.

Addressing the inaugural session of a mega blood donation camp organised by the NSS unit of the institution, in association with the Central GST Department and the Red Cross, Prof. Rao encouraged students to participate and make a difference.

Dean of Student Affairs B. Panduranga Rao praised the efforts of the organisers and emphasised the importance of such initiatives to foster a sense of responsibility and solidarity among the students. The programme was monitored by the NSS Programme Officers at VRSEC and PVPSIT Kolla Narendra and P. Syam.

Representatives of the Central GST Department Ch. Srinivasa Rao, Bala Kondayya and K. Bhaskar Rao, along with K. Ram Balaji and K.V. Siva Prasad from the Red Cross took active part in the event, providing support and guidance.

