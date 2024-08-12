GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Meetings to address land-related pleas of people to be launched in Andhra Pradesh on August 15

Meetings will be held at panchayat, mandal and district levels, and all complaints related to Revenue Department will be redressed in 45 days, says Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad

Published - August 12, 2024 06:52 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
Many land holdings in Andhra Pradesh were subjected to encroachment or illegal alienation during the tenure of the previous YSRCP government, says Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad.

Many land holdings in Andhra Pradesh were subjected to encroachment or illegal alienation during the tenure of the previous YSRCP government, says Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Andhra Pradesh government will convene meetings and conferences at the panchayat, mandal and district levels to address the land-related grievances of the people, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad has said, adding that the initiative will be launched on August 15, marking the Independence Day.

Addressing the media, here, on August 12 (Monday), the Minister said many land holdings in the State were subjected to encroachment or illegal alienation during the tenure of the previous YSRCP government, causing distress to the people.

“The initiative of conducting meetings to address land-related complaints will be launched on August 15. The meetings will be conducted regularly, beginning August 16. All the complaints related to the Revenue Department will be redressed in 45 days,” the Minister said.

Mr. Satya Prasad said that complaints regarding assigned lands were pouring in.

“The YSRCP leaders had twisted the laws to meet their selfish ends. They resorted to blocking lands belonging to the people they did not like by marking them as 22-A lands and later purchasing them at throw-away prices. The G.O 596 which allowed conversion of assigned lands into free-hold lands will be studied and action will be taken to rectify the irregularities,” said the Minister.

The district Collectors, RDOs and MROs will attend to the grievances and ensure justice to the poor, he said.

Temple lands

In reply to a question, Mr. Satya Prasad said that the encroachment of temple lands had been brought to the government’s notice and suitable action would be taken for their recovery. “The legitimate cases will be given the due consideration,” he added.

