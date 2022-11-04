Andhra Pradesh

Meeting in Vijayawada on Nov. 12 to commemorate Mulayam Singh Yadav

A meeting will be organised at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in the city on November 12 to commemorate ‘socialist leader’ and founder of the Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav, said Congress leader Kolanukonda Shivaji on Friday.

At a meeting of BC and other minority leaders in his office, he said a reception committee had been constituted with leaders of various parties. Leaders of all SC, BC and other minority sections would be invited to the meeting to pay a fitting tribute to the leader, who introduced several welfare schemes for the empowerment of backwards and poor Muslims during his three stints as Chief Minister. Mr. Shivaji appealed to all sections to attend the commemoration meeting in large numbers.


