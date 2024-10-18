Meeting expectations of people is the prime goal, TDP chief Naidu tells party cadre

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked his party cadre to be proactive to ensure effective governance with development at the centre of all policies.

“Meeting expectation of the people is the prime goal. The entire rank and file should work with dedication in coordination with our political allies,” Mr. Naidu said while addressing the TDP MLAs, MPs, senior leaders and incharges at the party office at Mangalagiri on October 18 (Friday).

Pointing out that the party has 18 new faces as Ministers and nearly 80 as MLAs and MPs, Mr. Naidu said that taking the party forward in the right direction was the responsibility of every member.

Referring to the differences within the party, he said, “A family has disagreements and the family head works to keep it united. The same goes for a political party. The responsibility of keeping the party united lies with the party president.”

The TDP national president said the party prioritised all sections while allocating poll tickets. “All those who had not received the due representation were given opportunities. We reached out to the people with the slogan ‘People must win, the State must stand strong and we got a huge public mandate,” he said.

“We couldn’t give seats to all who believed in the party due to certain circumstances. We promised them justice. The work is not over. The win in the election gave us more responsibilities. People have trusted us. It is time we delivered what we promised,” said Mr. Naidu.

Making it clear that any mistake by the party cadres will not be tolerated, Mr. Naidu warned the cadre not to repeat the “mistakes done by the YSRCP”.

“Discipline is essential. If people doubt the leaders, it is a problem for the party and the leadership,” he said.

He further mentioned that only the Magunta family, long involved in the liquor business, can continue, and no one else should attempt to enter the liquor trade, he asserted adding that without integrity, no election can be won simply with money.

Membership drive from October 26

Mr. Naidu said that the TDP membership drive would begin on October 26. The regular membership fee will remain unchanged at ₹100. The party is introducing a new lifetime membership option, priced at ₹1,00,000, he said.

The TDP chief said the party was planning to increase the insurance coverage for its members to ₹5 lakh from ₹2 lakh.

“A sum of ₹10,000 will be allocated towards funeral expenses for the deceased workers. In recognition of their past service, a decision has been made to provide ₹2 lakh each to 73 individuals who do not have insurance coverage. The TDP has disbursed ₹102 crore under accident insurance so far, along with ₹18 crore for natural deaths and other related issues,” he said.