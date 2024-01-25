ADVERTISEMENT

Meet on scientific progress and marketable technologies held at SRM University

January 25, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Former Director General of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Girish Sahni, on Thursday highlighted the dynamic relationship between scientific progress and its translation into marketable technologies.

Delivering a lecture on “Scientific Progress to Grand Progression: Opportunities and Challenges in Science-to-Technology-Market Paradigms”, organised by SRM University Andhra Pradesh (AP), Dr. Sahni shed light on the immense opportunities and challenges that arise in the process of transforming scientific advancements into tangible solutions for society.

He emphasised the crucial role of imagination and concentration in fostering innovation, which ultimately leads to groundbreaking inventions. SRM University Vice-Chancellor, Manoj Arora, Department of Biological Sciences Assistant Professor, Sutharsan Govindarajan, Chemistry Assistant Professor, J. P. Rajapandiyan, Dean of Research, Ranjit Thapa, Dean of Academic Affairs, K. Vinayak and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US