Meet on scientific progress and marketable technologies held at SRM University

January 25, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Director General of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Girish Sahni, on Thursday highlighted the dynamic relationship between scientific progress and its translation into marketable technologies.

Delivering a lecture on “Scientific Progress to Grand Progression: Opportunities and Challenges in Science-to-Technology-Market Paradigms”, organised by SRM University Andhra Pradesh (AP), Dr. Sahni shed light on the immense opportunities and challenges that arise in the process of transforming scientific advancements into tangible solutions for society.

He emphasised the crucial role of imagination and concentration in fostering innovation, which ultimately leads to groundbreaking inventions. SRM University Vice-Chancellor, Manoj Arora, Department of Biological Sciences Assistant Professor, Sutharsan Govindarajan, Chemistry Assistant Professor, J. P. Rajapandiyan, Dean of Research, Ranjit Thapa, Dean of Academic Affairs, K. Vinayak and others were present.

