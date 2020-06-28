Meet on maintenance of LED street lights

The Panchayat Raj Department is going to conduct a high-level meeting soon on the maintenance of LED street lights and revamping the Complaint Monitoring System (CMS) with the involvement of the Energy Department and the ward and village secretariats.
The government has contemplated to involve around 7,000 energy assistants (junior linemen) and 2.60 lakh village volunteers for successful implementation of the project, according to an official release.
The existing street lights' maintenance is inadequate and not able to address the issues within the stipulated time. Moreover, the government wanted the complaints on non-glowing lights to be resolved within 48 hours against the present 72 hours.
Officials said that though more than 90 per cent people are responding positively towards the LED street lighting system, they are complaining about delay in rectifying the complaints on non-glowing lights.
The maintenance agencies have envisaged to allocate two technicians for every 4,000 street lights, which works out two technicians for 20 gram panchayats or one mandal. This is resulting in abnormal delay in attending to repairs, the release said.
