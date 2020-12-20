Meet on energy conservation held

VIJAYAWADA

Energy conservation is not just a social responsibility, but a personal responsibility to ensure a better future for coming generations. Energy conservation should be inculcated into one’s lifestyle for environmental protection as well as for improving the country’s economy, said Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) A. Chandrashekhar Reddy.

He was addressing a seminar on ‘Impact of energy for enhancement of economy of the State’ organised by The Hindu in association with APSECM and Sri Durga Malleswara Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala here on Saturday.

Mr. Reddy said that energy efficiency shows a positive impact on macroeconomics and boosts economic activity. “The State government is taking many measures to conserve energy and promote energy efficiency. Every citizen, on their personal front, can contribute their mite in energy efficiency by following simple steps such as purchasing 5-star appliances, adhering to BIS and ECBC codes. As much as 20 to 25% energy can be saved by adopting these measures by following BIS standards, and 35 to 40% with ECBC norms,” he said.

“Recognising the advantages of energy efficiency and conservation, the State government is promoting energy efficiency in a big way to build a sustainable, secure and affordable energy sector in the State. The government has set a target of becoming a front-runner in energy efficiency, which is one of the fastest and cheapest sources to achieve energy security and economic development. To a larger extent, the government has been successful in its endeavours. Andhra Pradesh stands first in LED street lighting programme. A.P. is setting new trends in energy efficiency and conservation,” he said.

The government has demonstrated outstanding performance in implementing the Perform Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme in energy intensive industries and saved 2,386 million units of energy worth around ₹1,600 crore as against all India savings of ₹9,500 crore.

The government has initiated the world’s largest rural LED street lighting programme under which 23.29 lakh LED lights have been installed in 11,749 gram panchayats in the State. The government plans to generate 10,000 MW solar power exclusively for the agriculture sector, and provide 24X7 quality power, he said.

Stating that the power requirements of Andhra Pradesh would be 66,000 million units (MU) per annum, Mr. Reddy said that 16,000 MU can be saved if necessary measures were taken. It would result in saving of ₹10,000 crore, he said.

Kalasala director T. Vijayalakshmi said that the college could not organise seminars, poster presentations and quiz competitions this year during energy conservation week due to COVID-19. “This is the first meeting being organised this year,” she said.

Head of the Department of Physics Meenakshi was also present.