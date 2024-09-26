ADVERTISEMENT

Meet on eco-sensitive coastal settlement planning begins in Vijayawada

Published - September 26, 2024 08:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Fusion of ancient wisdom with modern innovations is key to building resilient coastal settlements amid challenges of climate change, say experts

P. Sujatha Varma

MA&UD Minister P. Narayana and other dignitaries at a conference on ‘Techno-Traditional Indian Knowledge Systems for Eco-Sensitive Coastal Settlement Planning’ at School of Planning and Architecture in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Municipal Administration and Town Planning P. Narayana inaugurated a two-day national conference on ‘Techno-Traditional Indian Knowledge Systems for Eco-Sensitive Coastal Settlement Planning’, organised on the campus of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) in Vijayawada on September 26 (Thursday).

The event, organised in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Chapter of the Institute of Town Planners, India (ITPI), was attended by SPA Vijayawada Director Ramesh Srikonda, former secretary general and council member of ITPI Pradeep Kapoor, ITPI vice-president Anoop Kumar Srivastava among others.

Speakers at the event highlighted the relevance of traditional knowledge systems in addressing the needs of coastal communities, emphasising that the fusion of ancient wisdom with modern innovations is key to building resilient coastal settlements, in the face of climate change, rising sea levels and socio-economic vulnerabilities.

