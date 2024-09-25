ADVERTISEMENT

Meet on countering cyber-enabled human trafficking to begin in Vijayawada on Sept. 26

Published - September 25, 2024 07:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Home and WD&CW ministers, DGP and other officers likely to attend inaugural session at Hotel Novotel

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day national conference titled ‘Countering Cyber-Enabled Human Trafficking’ will be held at Hotel Novotel in Vijayawada.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme is being organised by U.S. Consulate General-Hyderabad and the Andhra Pradesh government in association with NGO Prajwala on September 26 and 27.

Minister for Home Vangalapudi Anitha, Minister for Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) and Tribal Welfare Gummadi Sandhya Rani, U.S. Consul General Jennifer Larson, Director-General of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Prajwala co-founder Sunitha Krishnan and others will participate.

Officials from the judiciary, prosecution, police, the WD&CW and NGOs of different States will speak on curbing human trafficking, said WD&CW director M. Venugopal Reddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US