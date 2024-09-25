GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Meet on countering cyber-enabled human trafficking to begin in Vijayawada on Sept. 26

Home and WD&CW ministers, DGP and other officers likely to attend inaugural session at Hotel Novotel

Published - September 25, 2024 07:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day national conference titled ‘Countering Cyber-Enabled Human Trafficking’ will be held at Hotel Novotel in Vijayawada.

The programme is being organised by U.S. Consulate General-Hyderabad and the Andhra Pradesh government in association with NGO Prajwala on September 26 and 27.

Minister for Home Vangalapudi Anitha, Minister for Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) and Tribal Welfare Gummadi Sandhya Rani, U.S. Consul General Jennifer Larson, Director-General of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Prajwala co-founder Sunitha Krishnan and others will participate.

Officials from the judiciary, prosecution, police, the WD&CW and NGOs of different States will speak on curbing human trafficking, said WD&CW director M. Venugopal Reddy.

