Meet govt. expectations, Speaker tells employees

Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam on Sunday advised employees of the State Government to meet the expectations of the government as well as the public, since their role was important for the effective implementation of welfare measures and developmental activities.

Mr. Seetharam was the chief guest at a ‘Maha Sabha’, organised for the first time by the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association (APGEA), in Srikakulam.

The Speaker said that the role of the association was important in making employees understand the government’s priorities. Minister for Roads and Buildings Dharmana Krishnadas assured decent homes for all the government employees in the State so that they would lead a comfortable life post retirement. Former Minister and Srikakulam MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy was sympathetic to the grievances of the employees.

AP Government Employees Association State president K. Ramasuryanarayana and general secretary G. Askara Rao urged the government to regularise services of all contract and outsourced employees.

They urged senior officials not to put extra workload on the staff as the Chief Minister himself was not holding meetings after 5 p.m.

The district president of the Association’s Srikakulam unit Batta Nageswara Rao, associate president Kilari Narayana Rao, general secretary Bendi Mohana Rao and other leaders spelled out their grievances to the public representatives at the meeting.