Meet discusses steps to tackle cyber crime cases

Additional DGP (CID) P.V. Sunil Kumar has said the derogatory/false posts created and spread by fraudsters on the social media are causing nuisance for the people. Some times, such false posts are impacting badly the families of targeted persons, according to him. Mr. Sunil Kumar was speaking at the inauguration of AP CID conference with social media agencies like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Google on the topic: ‘Challenges in cyber crime investigation – CID and social media agencies.’ “The police are trying their best to tackle such situations by working in tandem with the social media agencies.”

Mr. Sunil Kumar said that they receive at least 40 to 50 cases related to cyber crime everyday. The CID deals with a variety of cyber crime cases including those against women, economic offences like money laundering, human trafficking, and NRI related frauds, he said.

Tech knowledge

“The reason for conducting such coordination programmes involving heads of various social media agencies is to make sure that we work together and tackle such offences. The police should know how to deal with such cases. They should also have technical knowledge to tackle the offences,” he said. Goutam Sawang, DGP, who was not able to attend the meet, inaugurated the event through video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the need for acquiring knowledge and updating technology to deal with cyber crime cases. Law enforcement authorities and the social media agencies should work together, he opined. Commissioner of Police R.K. Meena, SP (East Godavari) Adnan Nayeem Asmi, DIG (Visakha Range) L.K.V. Ranga Rao, and others took part in the meeting.

Vikram Langeh from Facebook, Krishna Chowdary from WhatsApp, Deepak Singh from Google India and Shagufta Kamran from Twitter were present.