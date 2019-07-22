Meet demands SHRC, Lokayukta for State

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Civil Liberties Committee (APCLC), Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Samithi (KVPS) and other organisations demanded that the government set up a State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and Lokayukta in order to protect human rights.

KVPS, Bezawada Bar Association (BBA), Senior Citizens’ Welfare Association, PDSU, SFI, DYFI, CITU and other organisations participated in a roundtable organised by the APCLC here on Sunday.

APCLC State general secretary Pothuri Suresh Kumar said the atrocities against poor and common public were increasing by the day, but there was no platform to represent their grievances.

KVPS State president G.K.D. Vara Prasad said many harassment and humiliation cases were being reported in educational institutions and government and private offices, but justice was not being done to victims in the absence of SHRC.

‘Elderly people suffering’

“Many aged people are suffering due to harassment by their children and anti-social elements. But there is no mechanism where they could raise their voice,” Senior Citizens’ Welfare Association president Motkuri Venkateswara Rao said, and urged the government to re-establish SHRC immediately.

PDSU State president Ramakrishna, SFI State joint secretary S. Narasimham, DYFI State vice-president Y. Ramu and other speakers said corruption had increased and irregularities were being reported in implementation of various government schemes.

“When public representatives are talking about a corrupt-free government, Lokayukta, aimed at prevention of corruption, should be set up immediately,” said advocates G. Srinivas, Niranjan and Vijay Kumar.

Bezawada Bar Association former president S. Srinivas and Ganitha Rachayitala Sangham general secretary Lenin Babu were among those who spoke.