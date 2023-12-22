ADVERTISEMENT

Meegada Ramalinga Swamy to get NTR Rangastala Award-2022

December 22, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - GUNTUR

Dr. YSR Award -2023 will be conferred on Kakinada-based Young Men’s Happy Club; Competitions for 22nd Nandi Theatre Awards begins on December 23

Sambasiva Rao M.

Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV, and Theatre Development Corporation Chairman Posani Krishna Murali addressing the media in Guntur on Friday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

The Andhra Pradesh government on December 22 (Friday) announced that the NTR Rangastala Award-2022 would be conferred on Meegada Ramalinga Swamy and Dr. YSR Award -2023 on Young Men’s Happy Club of Kakinada.

The jury comprising 27 members, after holding a meeting at the Collector’s office, announced the names of the winners at a function held at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandir in Guntur.

Speaking on the occasion, Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV, and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVTDC) Chairman Posani Krishna Murali and Managing Director T. Vijayakumar Reddy said the NTR Award is given in recognition of individual talent, while the YSR Award recognises the team work of an institution.

The State government has been giving the NTR Award, along with a cash prize of ₹1.5 lakh, to individuals since 1998, while the YSR Award, along with a cash prize of ₹5 lakh cash prize was introduced in 2023. 

Meanwhile, the Corporation has made all arrangements for conducting week-long competitions for the 22nd Nandi Theatre Awards, beginning December 23. About 1,200 artistes from across the State would participate in these competitions. In total, 73 Nandi Theatre Awards are given in six categories. 

Mr. Krishna Murali said that an auditorium had been named after Balijepalli Lakshmikantham, a pioneer in stage art from Guntur district. 

CONNECT WITH US