Mee Seva operator murdered

GUNTUR

20 June 2020 15:07 IST

The murder is suspected to be over property dispute.

A Mee Seva operator, Thota Vasu, was murdered at Adigoppula village in Durgi mandal in an incident reported in the early hours of Saturday. The police said they found the body of a man with stab injuries in a mee seva centre on Saturday morning.

Based on a complaint by the deceased’ wife, the police registered a case. It is believed that the murder could have been the result of fall out over a property dispute within the family in the village.

